WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police put out an AMBER Alert with the hope of finding 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby. Troopers issued the alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Jashar Raequon Ashby, 20, abducted his on July 3 at 3:30 p.m. The 2-year-old last was seen on Park Way in Front Royal.

Raequon Ashby

Virginia State Police

Raequon Ashby is white, 1'9" tall, weighing 25 pounds. He has curly brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a light blue "Paw Patrol" shirt with a dark blue collar, gray shorts with blue and black stripes on the side, and red and black light-up "Paw Patrol" shoes when he was taken.

Jashar Ashby, seen with two different hairstyles.

Virginia State Police

Jashar Ashby is black, stands 5'10" tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has black and blonde hair done in dreads, and he has brown eyes.

He last was seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt. Deputies said he has a history of alcohol and drug abuse and a history of violent tendencies.

The sheriff's office said that Jashar Ashby was driving a red, 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Virginia tags VTR-8376. The minivan has a “Warren County Cheerleading Pride” sticker on the rear driver’s side window.

Red, 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Minivan

Virginia State Police

Anyone who sees either Raequon or Jashar Ashby can contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at (540) 635-4128 or Virginia State Police at 1-800 822-4453.