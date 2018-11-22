Anderson County officers have arrested a man who tried to evade officers by hiding in an attic before the suspect's plan fell out from under him.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, William Sharp had a warrant out for his arrest.

The ACSO originally said the man had barricaded himself inside, later saying the man had tried to hide inside an attic at 388 Boyer Road.

According to officers, when they pulled up to make contact with Sharp for violating a probation warrant out of Union county, he ran inside the home and hid himself in the attic.

After trying to get him to surrender, officers entered the home to extract him. That's when they said Sharp fell through the ceiling and was immediately arrested. The ACSO said he wasn't hurt in the fall.

Officers were originally called out around 5 p.m.

Charges are still pending for the suspect.

