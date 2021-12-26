x
Anderson County and Knox County deputies pursue suspects in U-Haul truck

Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that the chase began in Anderson County and ended in Knox County before the suspects fled on foot in Powell.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Knox County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects after pursuing them in a U-Haul truck.

Officials said the chase began in Anderson County and ended in Knox County. Police said that the suspects fled in a U-Haul truck.

The suspects fled on foot in the Powell area. Police are still actively searching the area for the suspects.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to update our story as more information is made available.   

