ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: Friday July 13, 2018 at 3:10 p.m.

Anderson County dispatch confirmed Friday that escaped inmate Damian Vincent Reynolds has been taken into custody.

Reynolds escaped earlier this week.

This is a developing story and 10News will update it as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. - The Anderson County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday an inmate escaped from custody.

Officers are looking for 39-year-old Damian Vincent Reynolds.

He was originally taken into custody on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft and failure to appear.

Officers said he has his initials "DVR" tattooed on his stomach, as well as a tattoo on his left leg of a cross with thorns and the name "Deeanna" written across it.

The details of his escape are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the ACSO at (865) 457-2414.

