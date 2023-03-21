x
Crime

ACSO: Juveniles taken into custody after false report of man in Norris Elementary School with gun

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the report in conjunction with the Norris Police Department.
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that juveniles were in custody after a false report of a man with a gun inside Norris Elementary School.

They said the school was placed on lockdown while deputies responded to the report. According to a post on social media, they said they responded to the report with the Norris Police Department.

They said that Norris Middle School and Anderson County High School were placed on lockdown as well as a precautionary measure. Deputies and other law enforcement from NPD investigated the school while students and teachers "were kept safe," according to post on social media.

They said that an investigation revealed that the report was false and a "team of law enforcement personnel" found the juveniles and took them into custody. They said they were taken to the Richard L. Bean juvenile detention center. 

