ACSO: Man arrested and charged with robbery after holding two employees at gunpoint

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Hernandez, 21, drove away from the crime scene on Lake City Highway. He was later found in South Clinton.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway.

They said Carlos Hernandez, from Oak Ridge, was seen on video holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while taking the till from the cash register. Deputies learned the description of the vehicle he used to drive away and went to work tracking him down.

They said they were able to track him to an area in South Clinton "with the use of new technology." The Clinton Police Department and ACSO searched the area and found the car at a house on Unaka Street, in South Clinton.

He was then found and apprehended, according to police.