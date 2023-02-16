Anderson Co. man convicted of sex crimes involving a young child in 2019

Earley had been out on bond before his trial. Officers took him into custody after the guilty verdict.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An Anderson County man accused of raping an 8-year-old child has been found guilty.

According to Anderson County Attorney General Dave Clark, Royce Earley, 45, was convicted of two counts of child rape, aggravated assault and two counts of incest.

Authorities charged Earley in Dec. 2019, accusing him of committing the crimes between November and December of that year. A grand jury later charged him in March 2020.

Earley had been out on bond before his trial. Officers took him into custody after the guilty verdict and revoked his bond. Judge Ryan Spitzer set the sentencing date for March 27.