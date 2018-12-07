ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday an inmate escaped from custody.

Officers are looking for 39-year-old Damian Vincent Reynolds.

He was originally taken into custody on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft and failure to appear.

Officers said he has his initials "DVR" tattooed on his stomach, as well as a tattoo on his left leg of a cross with thorns and the name "Deeanna" written across it.

The details of his escape are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the ACSO at (865) 457-2414.

