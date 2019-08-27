UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — A shooting call ended with investigators finding an Andersonville man dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a home in Union County Sunday night.

Deputies said they responded to a home on the 200-block of Dark Hollow Road North on Sunday at around 5:04 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Earl Darin McCoy, 47, of Andersonville, was found dead inside the home.

Investigators with the Union County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate the death. The incident is currently under investigation and authorities said it appears domestic in nature.