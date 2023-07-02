DA: 26-year-old sentenced to 10 years after hitting, killing motorcyclist while intoxicated

The force of the head-on collision killed the 29-year-old victim and was strong enough to break the motorcycle in half, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 26-year-old man pled guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication on Thursday, March 9, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

On May 15, 2022, Andres Antonio Tomas was traveling northbound on Bruhin Road when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a motorcyclist traveling southbound, the DA said.

The DA said Tomas exited his car after the crash and fled the scene on foot. Officers found an open beer in the center console of Tomas' vehicle and an empty case of beer in the back seat.

The vehicle was registered to Tomas' brother who lived nearby. Officers went to the address and found Tomas, according to the DA.

An officer obtained a search warrant to draw Tomas' blood. It was revealed that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.148, almost double the legal limit, the DA said.

Tomas also had marijuana and cocaine metabolites in his system, according to the DA.

“This is another example of the dangers of impaired driving,” DA Allen said. “We prosecute DUI cases in the hope that strict enforcement and aggressive prosecution may help prevent tragedies like the one in this case.”