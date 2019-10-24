A new animal abuse bill looks to tighten federal law and fill crucial gaps. It's called the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, or "Pact Act."

It outlaws violence against animals to include: crushing, burning, drowning, and suffocation among other intentional harm. Mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians are all covered by a bill now headed to the U.S. Senate.

Many on the forefront of fighting for animal rights are calling this bill a game changer. They're hoping the harsher punishments make people finally think twice about abusing an animal.

"We are the voice for the ones that can't speak for themselves," said founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue James Cox. "We see a lot of cases where animals have been abused."

Little Ponderosa has more than two dozen animals that have been through some sort of abuse.

"They don't have the best outlook on life because they've been abused," said Cox.

He works with them day in and day out to try to help his rescued and abused animals return to a normal state of life.

"We have them here and try everyday to put them back in the real world of mind," he said.

Cox said the potential of the Pact Act becoming a law is more than exciting.

"I'm glad now we've got more coverage for them," he said. "They'll be protected more."

He said no matter how big or small, all animals deserve federal protection from extreme acts of cruelty.

"This is something that we've been needing forever. I think this law will make people think twice before they go out and do something that would harm an animal," he said.

One of the bills sponsors, Congressman Ted Deutch of Florida, is optimistic it will pass in the Senate. He said animal lovers everywhere know this is simply the right thing to do, and Cox agrees.

"To me, I'm fortunate to be in this position. I feel blessed that I can take care of these great creatures and we find comfort, yes we get discouraged, but hold our head up and go into it everyday," said Cox.

The bill passed the House on Oct. 22. A day later, the Senate received the bill and held two readings -- referring it to the Committee on the Judiciary.