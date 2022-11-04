ASCO: Another Clinton man arrested for multiple child sex crimes

"Anderson County is safer with Lunde behind bars."

CLINTON, Tenn — Anderson County deputies said they arrested a Clinton man for sex crimes involving a child on Thursday.

Jerry Allen Lunde, 47, is charged with two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of incest and two counts of rape, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. An Anderson County grand jury indicted Lunde earlier this week.

The indictments were a result of an investigation completed by ACSO Detective Sergeant James Crowley, with the assistance of the Department of Children's Services, ACSO said.

"I am extremely proud of the work done by Sgt. Crowley. Anderson County is safer with Lunde behind bars," said Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker. "The victim showed amazing bravery and courage throughout the investigation. We will be with them every step of the way."

U.S. Marshals along with ACSO deputies conducted a search warrant on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Lunde's home. He was then taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility, according to ACSO.

Lunde is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.