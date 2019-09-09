NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Police have identified the victims of an apparent double murder-suicide that took place Saturday evening on Dockside Drive in Hermitage, Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

Police believe Terry Majors,64, shot and killed both his 6-year-old grandson, Ty Dodson, and his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, before he killed himself.

The Metro Nashville Police Department also said in a tweet that Majors' 4-year-old granddaughter was not injured in the incident and ran to get a neighbor for help.

The home where the shooting took place around 7 p.m. Saturday is on the 3000 block of Dockside Drive.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.