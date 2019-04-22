A hiker on the Appalachian Trail who threatened hikers Sunday in North Carolina could be on his way to Tennessee, according to Unicoi County authorities.

Sheriff Mike Hensley told WCYB that the man is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen carrying a machete and a knife.

The man reportedly came at the hikers with a shovel at the JeriCabin shelter and checkpoint in Madison County, North Carolina, according to the eyewitnesses who contacted police.

The man goes by the trail name of 'Sovereign' and also has a pit bull terrier with him, the sheriff said.

Hensley noted his office was notified by North Carolina officials and that investigators are on the trail searching for the individual.

Anyone with information on the hiker can call 911 or dial (423) 743-1850.