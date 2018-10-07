Dandridge, Tenn. — Jefferson County deputies are looking for two suspects they say robbed two people at gunpoint.

Both incidents happened in different parts of the county, first on Friday and again Monday morning.

Roy Ledbetter, 72, was the first victim.

He's coming off a couple eventful weekends.

"Last Friday a week ago I was getting my license, and the next Friday -- I'm being robbed!"

He said he was checking his mail Friday morning when a young couple pulled into his driveway.

The next thing he knew, he was being tied up, his home invaded.

"It took me 5 hours to get my clothes up off the floor," said Ledbetter.

The couple ransacked his house, took two guns, a box of jewelry and his cell phone.

But not before tying him up with lamp chords and holding him at gunpoint.

Ledbetter said he was never really afraid. The military veteran and retired UPS driver was able to escape after being pushed down his basement stairs.

He managed to get out to neighbors and call the police.

"When I left the house I thought am I doing the right thing or should I double back and grab a gun and go the other direction," said Ledbetter. "Well no, I thought if I can get out of here, and get these ropes, these chords off my feet, I can run pretty fast for my age."

He was hurt by the chords and a punch to his chest, but is keeping a positive attitude toward a frightening situation.

"You gotta have an open mind," he said. "I didn't expect it."

Ledbetter wants others to know, if they ever get robbed, just stay calm.

"If anybody ever does like what they done to me, don't get hasty with everything. I didn't get excited about it."

Another Jefferson County man, and a man in Giles County, Virginia, were robbed by who police say are the same suspects who robbed Ledbetter.

Their descriptin is vague -- a white blonde woman and a white clean cut man in an older black Monte Carlo.

If you spot them, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

