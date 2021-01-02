Sheriff: Armed robbery suspect arrested after firing rifle at deputies during chase

During a chase, Bradley Steadman pointed a rifle out of the car window and fired at the deputies who were behind him, authorities said.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — An armed robbery suspect has been arrested after authorities said he fired a rifle at deputies during a chase on Friday.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said that early Friday morning, a deputy responded to a report of an armed robbery and a possible kidnapping at Morgan's Junkyard on County Road 323 that occurred Thursday night.

The deputy notified other officers of the suspect’s name, Bradley Cole Steadman, 23, of Sweetwater, as well as the description of the small white car that Steadman was believed to have stolen Thursday night.

Just after 9 a.m., authorities were able to locate the vehicle at a residence at 167 County Road 1340, and while deputies were on scene speaking with the property owner, Steadman ran outside and fled in the small white car.

Sheriff Guy said that a brief chase started and as they neared Rocky Mount Church, Steadman pointed a rifle out of the car window and fired at the deputies who were behind him. Steadman drove off the road and fled a short distance on foot before his arrest.

Steadman was charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and three counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with an outstanding warrant for carjacking.

He remains in custody under a $375,00 bond.

Deputies are still investigating the people at the residence at 167 County Road 1340 as to their possible involvement in the incident as well as harboring Steadman.