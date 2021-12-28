Jefferson City police searching for armed robbery suspects

The two male suspects robbed Security Finance in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Police Department announced via Facebook that they are searching for two robbery suspects.

The armed robbery took place at Security Finance on East Broadway Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to JCPD.

JCPD asked the public to be on the lookout for an older model four-door car. It could possibly be maroon or white, JCPD said.

The two male suspects were described as being approximately 6-feet-tall and wearing orange clothing, according to JCPD.

Both men were armed, JCPD said.