KPD: Man arrested in East Knox after traffic stop, found fentanyl, loaded gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a convicted felon out of Detroit, Michigan after a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, according to KPD.

Officers stopped a car, driven by Andre Washington, 41, with expired Illinois tags on Martin Luther King Drive at Van Gilder Street, KPD said.

According to officials, during that stop, officers found over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl packaged for resale and a loaded firearm.