x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KPD: Man arrested in East Knox after traffic stop, found fentanyl, loaded gun

The stop led to the arrest of Andre Washington, a felon out of Detroit, Michigan on numerous charges, according to police.
Credit: JIMS Reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a convicted felon out of Detroit, Michigan after a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, according to KPD.

Officers stopped a car, driven by Andre Washington, 41, with expired Illinois tags on Martin Luther King Drive at Van Gilder Street, KPD said. 

According to officials, during that stop, officers found over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl packaged for resale and a loaded firearm.

This is a developing story. We will give updates when we know more. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

KPD: Man arrested with fentanyl, loaded gun

Before You Leave, Check This Out