UPDATE: A hiker that was let off the hook earlier Monday has been arrested after all, according to Unicoi County authorities.

The bizarre story has taken multiple twists Monday.

Sheriff Mike Hensley said the suspect, identified by his trail name of 'Sovereign,' is now facing assault charges based on an incident on Recter Laurel Road in Unicoi County, Tenn.

The man was reportedly in possession of a Schedule VI drug along with a 20-inch knife, according to the sheriff.

Earlier Monday, the man had been described as armed with a machete and dangerous -- but then the Madison County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina told WLOS in Asheville that they had made contact with the man, and didn't believe there was a threat.

Investigators said the object initially believed to be a machete was a guitar, and that the man has made no criminal threats and wasn't going to be charged with a crime.

However, Unicoi authorities said a suspect caused a disturbance in the Sams Gap Area and was under the influence of an intoxicant. The suspect reportedly gave investigators a fake name and identification, according to the report.

Original story

A hiker on the Appalachian Trail who threatened hikers Sunday in North Carolina could be headed to Tennessee, according to Unicoi County authorities.

►10Listens: Can you carry a gun on the Appalachian Trail?

Sheriff Mike Hensley told WCYB that the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Hensley posted on his Facebook page that the man, who calls himself "Sovereign“ had brandished a knife and machete at hikers.

The man also threatened hikers with a shovel at the JeriCabin shelter and checkpoint in Madison County, North Carolina, according to the eyewitnesses who contacted police.

The sheriff said the man has a pit bull terrier with him.

Hensley told WCYB that his office was notified by North Carolina officials and that investigators are on the trail searching for the individual.

Anyone with information on the hiker can call 911 or dial (423) 743-1850.

WCYB contributed to this report.

Other stories you may be interested in:

Autopsy: Hypothermia killed Ohio woman in Smokies

Documents: TN Appalachian Trail hiker found dead survived at least 26 days

Hiker stranded in Damascus after someone steals gear on Appalachian Trail

She's hiking the Appalachian Trail to fight addiction and honor her late fiance

"Christmas miracle" for Appalachian Trail hiker

Retired principal conquers Appalachian Trail after conquering cancer

Stalled AT thru-hikers share Thanksgiving meal

Hiker sets world record for the Appalachian Trail