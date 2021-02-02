ACSO: 3 arrested, 1 still on the loose and stolen property recovered following chase in Anderson Co.

ACSO said that in addition to the stolen vehicle, a stolen pistol was recovered as well as additional firearms and marijuana.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were arrested and deputies said they recovered stolen property after a chase in Anderson County Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:48 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office received a Flock alert of a stolen vehicle out of Knoxville on Clinton Highway heading northbound towards South Clinton.

ACSO Deputy, Matt McGhee, located the vehicle moments later before it turned onto Hiway Drive and immediately on Blockhouse Valley Road.

Shortly after traveling on Blockhouse Valley Road, the stolen Jeep Cherokee began traveling at a high rate of speed until it crashed into the guardrail at the end of Blockhouse Valley Road and Old Emory Road, deputies said.

According to a press release, four male suspects instantly fled the vehicle and ran.

Deputy McGhee detained two of the four suspects and after a search of the area, Captain Kenny Sharp and Deputy Caleb Laxton located the third suspect hiding in an outdoor shed on Whippet Lane.

James Cooper, 18, of Knoxville, and Keyshawn Flack, 21, of Knoxville, were arrested.

ACSO chase arrests 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Cooper was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, two counts of evading arrest, criminal conspiracy, theft of $1,000 or less, weapon unlawful carry, to go armed, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, theft of $10,000-$60,000.

Flack was charged with criminal conspiracy, simple possession or casual exchange, weapon unlawful carry, to go armed, theft of $1,000 or less, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, theft of $10,000-$60,000, and tampering with evidence.

Deputies said that the third suspect arrested is a juvenile and is currently housed at Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

The fourth suspect has not been located but an active search continues, deputies said.

ACSO said that in addition to the stolen vehicle, a stolen pistol was recovered as well as additional firearms and marijuana.