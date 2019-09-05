KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will likely spend the next 50 years behind bars for shooting a police officer who pulled him over speeding.

A Knox County jury convicted Ronnie Lucas Wilson for attempted murder on Thursday. The jury also found that Wilson was a member of the Aryan Nation, which will enhance his prison sentence.

KPD Officer Jay Williams

Prosecutors said veteran KPD officer Jay Williams pulled Wilson over for speeding on Washington Pike near the Target store on Washington PIke on January 11, 2018. Police said, without warning, Wilson pulled out a shotgun and "fired continuously" at Williams, who did not return fire and was hit in the shoulder.

Wilson fled the scene, sparking a statewide manhunt. He was added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List before being captured two days later in Blount County.

Officer Williams recovered and returned to duty within a couple of months. He was awarded KPD's Purple Heart.

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office said Wilson will be sentenced on June 6. He faces a 40 year prison sentence on the attempted murder charge because of his prior criminal record and with the gang enhancement.

He was also convicted of deploying a firearm in the commission of a felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and felony fleeing. Those charges carry a ten year sentence, for a total of 50 years behind bars.