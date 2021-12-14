KPD: One person in critical condition after assault at the Pilot on N. Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was in the company of a man involved in an assault reported at the Pilot at 2518 North Broadway on Monday.
KPD said the assault occurred near the parking lot of the Pilot around 1:30 a.m.
One of the individuals involved is in critical condition at UT Medical Center, police said.
KPD said the woman has a cleft lip and is believed to be homeless and frequent the Pilot where the assault was reported.
If you have any information contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.