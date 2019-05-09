KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man who was an assistant football coach at Knoxville Catholic High School and was arrested for a DUI over the weekend has been released from the coaching staff, according to the Knoxville Catholic President Dickie Sompayrac.

Court documents show Andrew Franklin, 34, pulled out of the school parking lot after Saturday night's game and was speeding on his way to the interstate.

A deputy saw him and, according to the report, when he pulled him over, Franklin admitted to drinking a "couple beers" on the way back from the game in Kentucky.

The deputy alleges Franklin was so drunk he couldn't walk.

Sompayrac said Franklin was what the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association classifies as a "non-faculty coach". That means he doesn't teach at the school or isn't employed by the school.

The school president confirmed he was released as a result of the DUI arrest.

Franklin is set to appear in Knox County court on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.