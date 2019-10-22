Claiborne County law enforcement arrested a dozen people as part of a special operation targeting drug crimes.

It's called 'Operation Clean Claiborne.' The Sheriff's Office, along with Tazewell Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol served several indictments that the narcotics division has been working on for several month.

The CCSO said this was the first round of arrests.

Those arrested in this round included:

Brian Russell

Jolene Burchfield

Victor Todd Chumley

Elmer Northern

Davetta Smith

Danielle Jones

Darlene Myers

Samuel Harmon

Edward Cheek

Steve Mason

Rhonda Collinsworth

Luke Evans

The sheriff said this is 'only the beginning to cleaning up our county' and that there would be more arrests to come.