Claiborne County law enforcement arrested a dozen people as part of a special operation targeting drug crimes.
It's called 'Operation Clean Claiborne.' The Sheriff's Office, along with Tazewell Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol served several indictments that the narcotics division has been working on for several month.
The CCSO said this was the first round of arrests.
Those arrested in this round included:
- Brian Russell
- Jolene Burchfield
- Victor Todd Chumley
- Elmer Northern
- Davetta Smith
- Danielle Jones
- Darlene Myers
- Samuel Harmon
- Edward Cheek
- Steve Mason
- Rhonda Collinsworth
- Luke Evans
The sheriff said this is 'only the beginning to cleaning up our county' and that there would be more arrests to come.