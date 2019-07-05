HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — At least one person is dead following a shooting at about 2 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch, law enforcement sources confirm to 9NEWS.

Initial reports said eight students, the youngest of whom is 15, have been admitted to area hospitals and several are in critical condition, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. Littleton Adventist Hospital confirmed receiving five patients; two are in serious condition and three have been discharged, according to hospital spokesperson Wendy Forbes.

Two individuals walked into the STEM school, located at at South Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive, and engaged students in two separate locations, Spurlock said.

Spurlock said as soon as the shots were fired, the school notified the dispatch center and deputies arrived two minutes later and engaged the two suspects, one of which had a handgun.

He said deputies struggled with the suspects, one adult male and one juvenile male, and placed them in custody. Spurlock said they will not release the name of those suspects due to the current investigation, but they believe both are students at the school.

Families have been united with the injured students, with the exception of one, according to Spurlock.

The Sheriff's Office will not release victims' names.

The scene is still active and people are being asked to avoid the area as officials process evidence and begin their investigation. Officials have a suspect vehicle contained in the parking lot.

"This is a terrible event," Spurlock said. "This is something that no one wants to have happen in their community ... and we will get to the bottom of it to figure out how and what has occurred."

Spurlock also said law enforcement "did not have [the suspects] on any radars."

"I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives," he said.

Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said as officers entered the school, they heard shots being fired, she said.

Deputies went room-to-room to evacuate students at the school. Many students self-evacuated, Nicholson-Kluth said.

The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. Lockout at other Highlands Ranch schools have been lifted.

Parents are being asked not to go to the school and instead go to Northridge Recreation Center at 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch to pick up children.

Deputies and officials are working to identify each of the school's students at that center.

Host families of foreign exchange students are being asked to respond to the Target Store at 1265 Sergeant Jon Stiles Dr. to reunify with their student.

Children's Hospital Colorado also received a victim at its South Campus location, who is in good condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Sky Ridge Medical Center spokesperson Linda Watson said they are treating two juvenile patients who are stable, but their condition is unknown.

Nyki Giasolli, a mother of two students at the school, said her daughter called her after the shooting.

"She was hysterical and she told me that there had been a shooting and, um, she was really too hysterical to give me any other information," Giasolli said. "So I had to calm her down and find out what happened."

Giasolli said she kept her daughter on the phone while trying to use a landline to call her son.

"His phone was off, so it took about a half hour to reach him," she said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said 79 units, 149 fire and medical personnel and three medical helicopters responded to STEM School Highlands Ranch after the shooting.

A lockout is when entrance and exit to a school is not allowed, but activities and learning continue as normal inside a school. It is vastly different than a lockdown, where students and staff turn the lights out in their rooms, lock the door and hide from a potential threat.

STEM School Highlands Ranch was founded in 2011 and initially served graded sixth through ninth. It has since grown to more than 1,850 students serving grades K-12.It’s part of the Douglas County School District.

A STEM school is a school with curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

This developing story will be updated.

