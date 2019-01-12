COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Greeneville resident Mitchell Presnell, 31, was being pursued by the Cocke County Sheriff Office on US 321 near Hopkins Road.

He tried to overtake another vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by Morristown resident John Martin Jr., 43, head-on.

One child in Martin's car was taken to UT Medical Center

Tennessee Highway Patrol said toxicology is pending on Presnell, who is in critical condition at UT Medical Center.

Charges against Presnell are pending by Tennessee Highway Patrol and Cocke County Sheriff's Office.

There is no update on their conditions or on the reason for the chase.