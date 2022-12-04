ATF searching for man who they say stole gun from Smoky Mountain Knife Works in February

Officials said that a White man, between 55 and 60 years old, stole a Glock pistol from a display. They are offering $2,500 to help find him.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were looking for a man who stole a gun from Smoky Mountain Knife Works in Sevierville.

They said the gun was stolen on Feb. 11, at around 10 a.m. In footage from a security camera, the man is seen standing by a display and examining the gun. There were three guns on the display before he approaches it. When he walks away after examining a gun for a second time, only two are left on the stand.

Officials said he removed the gun from the display and concealed it in a jacket he was wearing.

He is a White man who appears between 55 and 60 years old, wearing a black jacket with a grey colored shirt and a black hat. He has white hair, with white facial hair, according to footage from the ATF.