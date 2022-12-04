ATF searching for man who they say stole gun from Smoky Mountain Knife Works in February

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were looking for a man who stole a gun from Smoky Mountain Knife Works in Sevierville.
They said the gun was stolen on Feb. 11, at around 10 a.m. In footage from a security camera, the man is seen standing by a display and examining the gun. There were three guns on the display before he approaches it. When he walks away after examining a gun for a second time, only two are left on the stand.
Officials said he removed the gun from the display and concealed it in a jacket he was wearing.
He is a White man who appears between 55 and 60 years old, wearing a black jacket with a grey colored shirt and a black hat. He has white hair, with white facial hair, according to footage from the ATF.
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.