ATHENS, Tenn. — An Athens man was arrested on November 12 for impersonating a police officer.

According to the Athens Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Decatur Pike and Dennis Street on a report of a man impersonating a police officer, later identified as David Dodson.

Upon arrival, a woman said she was at a red light when Dodson in a Dodge truck pulled up next to her and blew his horn.

Dodson exited the vehicle and walked up to her window, claiming that he was a police officer.

Dodson accused the woman of using her cell phone while driving and told her to follow him to the Wal Mart parking where would take action.

The woman instead called law enforcement.

Officers located Dodson at the Wal Mart parking lot. Dodson denied that the reported incident happened, but officers found that he had previously been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

Officers looked inside Dodson's truck and found a siren box, various lights, a security badge, public safety radio channels and handcuffs.

Dodson was arrested for criminal impersonation and booked at the McMinn County Jail.

"People place a great deal of trust in their police department, and we take that very seriously," Athens Chief of Police Cliff Couch said in a statement, "We don't want anyone out there to able to misuse that trust for their own ends. All Athens police officers are supposed to carry an APD badge and identification card with them, even if they aren't wearing a uniform. If anyone ever has doubts that they're dealing with a real police officer, they should ask to see these credentials. They should also remember that they can always call 911 if they feel uncomfortable or suspicious."

