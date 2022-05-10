Athens man charged with arson after December apartment fire in Etowah

The TBI said Aaron Harris is facing a charge of aggravated arson after a Dec. 2021 fire at an apartment complex on 5th Street in Etowah.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County Grand Jury indicted an Athens man for arson months after an apartment complex caught fire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Aaron Harris, 36, is facing an aggravated arson charge in relation to the December 29, 2021 fire.

According to the TBI, police and fire investigators responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex on 5th Street in Etowah around 3 p.m. that day. The investigation determined the fire had been intentionally set, and the TBI said investigators eventually identified Harris as the one who started it.