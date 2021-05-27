Athens police investigating attempted abduction of student at McMinn Soccer Complex

The girl told police she left her classmates on the soccer field to use the bathroom, which is just a few feet away from the edge of the field.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Athens Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl says a man tried to abduct her in broad daylight.

It happened at the McMinn Soccer Complex during a school activity on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl told police she left her classmates on the soccer field to use the bathroom, which is just a few feet away from the edge of the field. She told police a man came from the backside of the bathroom and approached her. Then she told officers he tried to grab her, so she ran away.

"She thinks he tried to abduct her, and she immediately went to the teacher like she should have,” said Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch.

The 12-year-old girl at Athens Middle School replayed what happened Tuesday afternoon to the police. Police say she was going to the bathroom at the McMinn Soccer Complex when a man approached her from the backside of the bathroom. She then ran away when he tried to grab her.

"Identified him as maybe a 40-50-year-old white male that was wearing a sort of raincoat, and I believe black shoes,” Chief Couch said.

Another student described the man in the same way, but also wearing a blue cap with a yellow or gold "C" on it.

Investigators want both parents and kids to be on high alert.

"If we know something like that, they deserve to know it too so they can make their own decisions and be extra vigilant,” Chief Couch told Channel 3.

Junior Moses has lived next to the soccer field for 15 years. He was surprised when police knocked on his door Tuesday afternoon asking him if he saw the man who possibly tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl. He knew nothing about the incident but says that the soccer field and parking lot are regularly full of kids, so it's alarming to hear what happened, just thirty yards away from his front door.

"Seen kids come down the steps over there going to the restroom, alone, small kids,” Moses told Channel 3.

Moses believes this is a wake-up call for parents in the area.

“Parents need to start watching their kids a little closer,” Moses said.

Police need the public’s help with identifying the man. If you know anything, call McMinn County dispatch at 423-745-3687.

