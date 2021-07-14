Athens police searching for man after woman says he followed and grabbed her in a parking lot

Police called it a suspicious incident and are still investigating, but said it wants to be cautious and alert people to the situation.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man after a woman said he tried to grab her at a Food City in Athens Monday.

According to the Athens Police Department, the woman was shopping around 8:45 a.m. Monday when she said she noticed a man who appeared to be following her inside the store. When she went to the parking lot, she said he followed her.

The woman told officers the man spoke to her -- but she couldn't understand him. He then grabbed her by the arm, but she pulled away and left in her car, according to police.

Police said the man believed to be involved is pictured below. They said he is believed to be driving in a white box-shaped cargo van.