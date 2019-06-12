KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Kentucky man is now facing a list of charges after a school resource officer and director were on a home visit and noticed him and another man hiding in the woods.

The SRO and director noticed the two men in the woods off Johnson Hollow Road in Gray, Kentucky around 2 p.m. Thursday.

When the deputy tried to approach one of the men, who was lying in the leaves attempting to hide, he reportedly jumped to his feet and started running. That man was later identified as Zachary Franke, authorities said.

According to the report, Franke had a large Bowie-type knife on one hip and a holstered handgun on the other hip.

After a 30-minute search Franke, 26, deputies said they located him hiding in high underbrush on a flat near a large high wall and taken into custody.

"At this point, Franke was armed with the knife but the holster had been ripped from his belt and the handgun hidden," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Once he was in custody, deputies learned he was wanted and labeled armed and dangerous with violent tendencies on a parole violation warrant for attempted murder.

A search of the area led deputies to the holster in a ditch, near where Franke was found but after searching the area and several homes nearby, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said it was not found.

The second male was identified but his name has not been released.

Franke was transported to jail on his warrant arrest. When he was searched, investigators said they found a shiv hidden on him.

He faces charges including parole violation for criminal attempt to commit murder, absconding parole supervision and failure to report change, fleeing or evading on foot, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed deadly weapon with a prior deadly weapon conviction, tampering with evidence, promoting contraband and hindering apprehension or prosecution.