KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO.

The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital.

Many customers within the restaurant were able to subdue until law enforcement arrived on the scene, KCSO said.