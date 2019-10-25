SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee pastor has been unable to leave India for weeks. It's separating him from his church and family. How long until he can leave? His attorney tells WSMV News4 in Nashville she hopes for the best but is also preparing for the worst.

For weeks, Pastor Bryan Nerren has been away from his House of Prayer church home in Shelbyville.

"He is pretty much alone, and we want to get him out," said Cece Heil, senior council with the American Center for Law and Justice.

Heil said early this month, Nerren traveled nearly 8,000 miles from home to India to do his work through the Asian Children Education Foundation. Heil said Nerren and other ministers were going through domestic security at a New Delhi airport when a guard saw Nerren's funds for a conference. She said a customs agent talked to Nerren for an hour, returned the money and said he was free to go. Heil said the customs agent was supposed to give Nerren a form to claim the money.

"The customs agent did not do that, cleared him free to go, put him on a plane to Bagdogra, setting him up to be arrested when he got off the plane," she said. "He actually was incarcerated in Siliguri for six days, not allowed any contact with the US consulate or his attorney or any companions he was traveling with."

Nerren bonded out but isn't able to get back to Shelbyville or his church home.

"The judge also ordered his passport be retained and have a travel restriction placed on him," said Heil. "He's basically trapped in Siliguri, India."

Heil is meeting with Senator Marsha Blackburn next week to talk about Nerren's case.

For now, Nerren has a trial set in India for mid-December. Heil hopes to help get him home as soon as possible.

This story initially appeared on WSMV.com.