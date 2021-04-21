WATCH LIVE: DA releasing evidence in Austin-East shooting, including bodycam video

So far, the DAG has refused to release the bodycam footage of what happened before a 17-year-old was fatally shot at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Amidst growing calls from city leaders and community members for the release of police body camera footage of a shooting that killed a student inside Austin-East Magnet High School, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen is planning a press conference for 3:15 on Wednesday.

We don't know what DAG Allen plans to discuss at the press conference, but considering the public interest in the bodycam video, expect her to address it.

17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. died in the April 12 shooting inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School. The TBI said Thompson had a handgun and was confronted by four Knoxville Police Department officers. His gun went off during a struggle and two officers returned fire, fatally wounding Thompson.

The school SRO was shot in the leg, but TBI said that bullet did not come from the student's gun.

Those officers were wearing bodycams that captured what happened during the incident, but DAG Allen said Thursday that the video was part of the criminal investigation and she would not release it until the investigation was complete.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, KPD Chief Eve Thomas, and three of the four officers released have pleaded publicly with Allen to release the video.

The public needs to see the evidence as soon as possible so it can understand what Thompson did and what KPD officers did, the mayor said.

The City of Knoxville has filed a legal challenge to a standing Knox County Criminal Court order against the release of evidence in a pending prosecution. WBIR and other local media outlets have filed a motion to join in that legal action.