Investigation continues into Austin-East shooting as the community mourns

Gunfire was exchanged when a KPD officer confronted a student with a gun at school. The student was killed & the SRO was wounded

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The day after an exchange of gunfire inside Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville left a student dead and a school resource officer wounded, investigators and the community are still seeking answers.

Austin-East was closed on Tuesday and will also be closed on Wednesday, though Knox County school officials said counselors would be available at the school for anyone who wanted to talk.

The TBI is leading the investigation into the shooting, which happened around 3:15 on Monday, April 12, as school was dismissing.

Investigators said officers were responding to a report of a male student with a gun. When they located him inside of a restroom and ordered him to come out, he refused. When officers went inside, TBI said the student fired a gun at them, hitting a school resource officer in the leg.

One officer fired back, the student was hit and killed. He has still not been identified by police.

KPD identified the officer who was wounded as Officer Adam Willson, a 20 year veteran of KPD and currently the School Resource Officer at Austin-East. He had surgery Tuesday morning at UT Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The TBI has released no new information about the investigation on Tuesday.

A community in mourning

The Austin-East community has had to deal with a tremendous amount of loss in recent months. This is the fifth current or former Austin-East student involved in a shooting just this year.

Police believe A-E student Justin Taylor, 15, was accidentally shot in January by an older teen friend, who was later charged.

Stanley Freeman Jr. was 16 when he was shot to death as he was leaving school in February. Two other teens are charged with lying in wait for Freeman and shooting him.

15-year-old Janaria Muhammad, known as NaNa, was found shot to death just four days later. Her killing remains unsolved.

Jamarion "Lil Dada" Gillette, 15, a former student, was found shot and injured on Cherokee Trail on March 10. He later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

Now a fifth student has died inside the halls of Austin-East Magnet High School.

City, school, police and community leaders have all vowed to work together to stop the violence, but so far, nothing has been enough.

Students at the school have lost their classmates and any sense of security they may have had. Some parents have told 10News they are terrified that their children may be next. They want something to be done, but no one can seem to agree on what could have an impact.