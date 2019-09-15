HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon involving deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

TBI said he incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at a home in the 7900 block of Sue Drive in Ooltewah, where six deputies had responded to a report of a suicidal man.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered the man, identified as James Hilton Glaze, who produced a weapon and pointed it at the deputies.

They responded, shooting Glaze, who died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, TBI said.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.