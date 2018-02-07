A man police said failed to turn himself in to serve a four year sentence for fraud was shot at by U.S. Marshals after they said he resisted arrest at the U.S. Post Office on Weisgarber Road Monday.

Knoxville Police said Larry Steven Covington was believed to be on foot in the area of Millard Beets, Sunflower, Lonas, and Middle Brook. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He also may be injured.

Covington is described as a white, bald male, 5'10", wearing a yellowish green shirt and jeans.

His vehicle was found abandoned on Kim Watt Road in West Knoxville, police said.

Marshals said they were attempting to arrest Covington for failure to turn himself in for a four-year sentence for fraud around 4 p.m. Monday.

He was supposed to turn himself in on May 2, 2018. Marshals say he resisted arrest which resulted in shots being fired at him. Authorities believe he was hurt in the shooting because they found blood in the car he abandoned.

No one else was hurt.

Several agencies assisted in the search for Covington Monday afternoon. At around 9 p.m, police reopened roads in the search area and drew back on the search. However, officers were still patrolling the area.

According to the Department of Justice, Covington pleaded guilty to a one-count information in May 2017.

The plea agreement states Covington learned how to prepare and file fraudulent income tax returns from another inmate while he was serving time in a Tennessee state correctional facility in 2008.

If you see a suspicious person in the area, call 911 immediately. Knoxville Police has also said if you witnessed the shooting, FBI investigators need you to call the Knoxville FBI Office at 865-544-0751.

