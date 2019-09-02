MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies showed up at a Maryville house after a roof blew off in a storm Friday morning, and found a lot more than storm damage.

Blount County Sheriff's Office arrested four people and cited another after narcotics agents found heroin, crystal meth and other narcotics in a Maryville home.

They also found a two-year-old girl with baggies of heroin and needles inside of her diaper bag.

BCSO arrests multiple people on drug charges

Police initially responded to concerns of a roof that had blown of a residence on Misty Mountain Drive. Upon arrival, authorities found large amounts of debris and roofing scattered across the yard.

Then they met six adults in different rooms inside the residence. That's also when they discovered the two-year-old, who is now in child protective services.

The total number of charges include:

Oliver Thomas Hicks, 50, of Maryville is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine) for resale and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) for resale. Hicks is being held on bonds totaling $160,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. February 13.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

• Katherine McRee Collins, 36, South Magnolia St., Maryville. Collins is charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone) and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine). She is being held on bonds totaling $18,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. February 13.

• Erica Lynn Pelfrey, 29, Everett Avenue, Maryville. Pelfrey is charged with child abuse and neglect, and cited with simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin). She is also being held on two warrants for failure to appear in court on prior charges. She is being held on a $10,000 bond on the drug charge, and held without bond on the warrants. She will appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. February 13.

• Saprina Marie Correll, 36, Willow Branch Circle, Maryville. Correll was taken into custody on warrants for violation of probation (felony) and failure to appear. She is being held without bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. February 13 and 9 a.m. February 15.

• Susan M. Decker, 60, Lawrence Avenue, Maryville. Decker was cited with simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and released.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.