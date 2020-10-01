KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators have asked for help identifying a man wanted in a bank robbery in Powell Friday morning.

FBI Knoxville agents, Knoxville Police Department officers and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies all responded to the Region's Bank on East Emory Road at around 9 a.m.

The white male suspect entered the bank, handed a note to the teller and left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Knoxville Police.

"KPD officers and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies saturated the area in search of the suspect following the incident, who has not yet been located," KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

Details were limited but anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call FBI Knoxville at 865-544–0751.

WBIR