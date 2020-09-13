Authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspect after deadly I-24 shooting, carjackings

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey of St. Louis, Missouri, is considered armed and dangerous and is still on the run.

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect after a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 Sunday morning in Coffee County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey of St. Louis, Missouri, is considered armed and dangerous and is still on the run. Agents are also investigating multiple carjackings in surrounding counties that may be related.

Officials said Dorsey is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you see him, do not approach and instead call 911.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said a carjacking happened on I-24 West at mile marker 97. The interstate was shut down at mile marker 105 while authorities investigate. Drivers were asked to seek an alternative route toward Nashville and Murfreesboro.