DA: Babysitter convicted on two counts of child rape in Knoxville

The Office of the District Attorney General said Steven Lee McAbee, 42, was convicted of rape of a child for two incidents at two homes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's Office said a man is facing 40 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a child he was babysitting on two separate occasions, in two different Knoxville homes.

They said Thursday that Steven Lee McAbee, 42, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child and will face sentencing on June 9.

They said McAbee would occasionally babysit the child. The child disclosed the abuse when they were eight years old, according to a release from the DA. They were also forensically interviewed at ChildHelp of East Tennessee.

“This victim, who is still a child, showed great courage coming forward to testify,” said Charme Allen, the District Attorney. “Due to the verdict in this case, this perpetrator will not be able to harm another child.”

Prosecutors said they will ask for each sentence that McAbee is convicted of to run consecutive to each other, which could add to the total amount of time he spends in prison.