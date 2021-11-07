KPD: Man charged with fatal shooting outside Ball Gentlemen's Club

KPD said that Garner's bond has been set at $150,000 for the second-degree murder charge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting reported outside the Ball Gentlemen’s Club early Sunday morning, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives have obtained a warrant charging Randolph Thomas Garner, 32, of Knoxville, with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Broderick Gipson.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., KPD officers responded to the Ball Gentlemen’s Club at 3005 Alcoa Highway, where they said Gipson was located in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

After officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that two additional individuals showed up at area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One of those victims was identified as 32-year-old Randolph Thomas Garner, police said.

Through an investigation, Garner was identified as the primary suspect in Gipson’s murder.

According to KPD, the warrant alleges that Garner brandished and fired a handgun during an altercation with Gipson.

Police said that Gipson sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

Garner was sent to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility after his release from the hospital on Sunday on unrelated outstanding warrants, police said.

KPD said that Garner's bond has been set at $150,000 for the second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Previous story

Knoxville Police have identified the man killed in a shootout outside a Knoxville strip club.

KPD said Broderick Gipson, 36, of Knoxville was killed when multiple people fired shots in the parking lot of the Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway.

Investigators also said Monday that two other men were wounded in that early Sunday morning shooting. Those victims left the parking lot before officers arrived and showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Original story

The Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at The Ball Gentleman's Club located at 3005 Alcoa Highway around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Upon arrival, a gunshot victim was located in the parking lot and pronounced deceased on scene, according to KPD.

The shooter was described as a black male who fled the scene on foot, KPD says.

Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the early stages, according to KPD.