HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Police say a robber wearing in-line skates skated off into the night after sticking up a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island.

Nassau County police said the suspect glided into the Hicksville shop around 7:50 p.m. Friday, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing.

The clerk wasn’t hurt. No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Forestry equipment stolen from Olmsted Parks Conservancy

RELATED: Cheektowaga man charged with DWI following police pursuit

RELATED: Mercy Flight transports 2 people after motorcycle-bicycle crash in Batavia