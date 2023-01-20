BCSD: Man arrested in Bell Co. after deputies say he shared a sexual video with a young girl

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said Clear Creek Bible College asked them to investigate after learning about an incident involving one of their students.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said Friday that a man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse after they said Clear Creek Bible College reached out to them to investigate an incident on campus.

They said college authorities reached out to Sheriff Mitch Williams to start the investigation after learning about possible sexual offenses involving one of their students. The sheriff's office said they found on Dec. 29, 2022, a 21-year-old man "subjected" a young girl to a sexual video.

They said Cole Birkhimer sent the sexual video to the young girl through his computer. They also said she was under 16 years old.

Birkhimer was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center. They said he is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and "prohibited use of an electronic system to procure a minor/performance sex offense."