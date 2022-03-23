BCSO: 21-year-old man arrested after car chase Tuesday night

Officials said a 21-year-old Maryville man drove away from deputies Tuesday night and is now in custody.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was in custody after a short police chase Tuesday night.

They said Jesse Edward Nichols, 21, was arrested after he drove away from police. He is now facing several charges, according to a release from authorities. They are listed below.

Two counts of violation of probation (felony charges of evading arrest)

Domestic assault (warrant)

Aggravated assault (felony)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (felony)

Evading arrest (felony)

Reckless endangerment (felony)

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Resisting arrest

Evading arrest

Driving on a suspended license

Reckless driving

BCSO said the incident began at around 7:30 p.m. when a deputy was notified that a car registered to a wanted felon was traveling in the area of Sevierville Road, near Swanee Drive heading into Maryville. Authorities said the deputy saw the car and recognized the driver as Nichols, who was wanted on felony warrants for violating probation and domestic assault.

He tried to pull the car over, but authorities said Nichols accelerated and tried to drive away. They said he drove through many side streets and through intersections. Deputies tried to stop the car by using a "precision immobilization technique" near Defoe Circle, but Nichols was able to keep driving onto East Broadway.

They said he hit a deputy's car and eventually drove onto Main Road. They said they were able to stop the car by trying the same technique again.

He then escaped through the passenger door and tried to run away, according to authorities. Deputies also said they saw him with a gun in his pocket and saw him try to throw baggies away as he ran. They eventually detained him in the backyard of a home on Main Road.

He is being held at the Blount County Correction Facility on $53,000 in bonds, according to officials. He will also face a hearing on March 28. Deputies said no injuries were reported and they found 4 grams of meth and 15 grams of marijuana, along with a Smith and Wesson gun.