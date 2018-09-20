Three juveniles are in custody after Blount County deputies said they assaulted a female employee at a juvenile behavioral health treatment center early Saturday morning.

The woman was taken by AMR Ambulance Service to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment but she's now at home recuperating.

The three boys, ages 14, 16, and 17, are currently in custody at the Blount County Juvenile Center, according to the sheriff's office. The 14-year-old was taken into custody following the incident early Saturday morning.

Deputies said they took the 17-year-old into custody Tuesday evening.

On Thursday morning, deputies located the 16-year-old hiding in an abandoned trailer on Cody Way off Patterson Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Early Saturday morning, deputies said they responded to Acadia Village Behavioral Health on Jones Bend Road in Louisville.

When they arrived, they spoke with a female employee who advised that the three boys assaulted her and then bound her before stealing her car keys and escaping the facility.

The boys allegedly stole her vehicle, and then wrecked it in the driveway.

All three boys took off running. Deputies said they located the 14-year-old walking close to the facility following the incident and took him into custody.

On Tuesday night, deputies responded to a business on Ellejoy Road to take a report of unknown males who passed counterfeit currency and while they were there, a deputy spotted two boys who matched the description of the suspects who reportedly passed the counterfeit currency, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the boys fled on foot, but one boy was taken into custody but provided a false name and date of birth at first. He was later identified as the 17-year-old who fled from Acadia Village.

Deputies continued to search the area of Patterson Road for the final suspect Tuesday evening into Thursday. At around 10:30 a.m., deputies located the 16-year-old hiding in an abandoned trailer on Cody Way and took him into custody.

All three boys have been charged with delinquent by aggravated assault, delinquent by theft of a motor vehicle over $10,000, and delinquent by aggravated kidnapping. Additional delinquent charges are pending against the 17- and 16-year-olds, the sheriff's office said.

