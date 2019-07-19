A man is now in custody on multiple assault charges following an officer-involved shooting in Maryville Thursday.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Blount County deputy.

According to the BCSO, deputies were called out to a domestic assault involving a husband and wife at the 2000 block of Montvale Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said a man opened the door and raised a rifle at one of the deputies. The BCSO said the deputy then pulled out his gun and fired -- hitting the man in the hand.

The TBI identified the man as 42-year-old Wendell Wilson.

The BCSO said Wilson was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds. The deputy was not hurt.

Wilson was later released from the hospital and taken into custody. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of violation of probation for previous DUI and domestic assault charges.

Wilson is being held on a $300,000 bond in the Blount County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to an initial court hearing on July 25 at 9 a.m.

Per standard policy, the BCSO said the deputy who fired his weapon has been put on administrative leave pending the TBI investigation.