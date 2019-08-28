MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said deputies located and arrested escaped inmate Larry Donovan Garner.

Deputies located him behind a retail store on East Broadway in Maryville at around 3 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff's department.

Officials said Garner, 59, walked off from the Blount County Animal Shelter on Currie Avenue earlier Wednesday while on work release at the shelter.

"When he walked off from the animal shelter he was wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a baseball cap with the animal shelter logo," the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

Garner is serving time in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a probation violation on a drug charge. A warrant is now on file for felony escape, according to the sheriff's department.

Investigators with Blount County and with the Knox County Sheriff's Office Airwatch were part of the search.