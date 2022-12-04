BCSO: Heritage High School student arrested and charged for threatening school violence

According to reports from authorities Delron Thomas, 18, said "he had a lot of anger built up" when he was arrested in Chattanooga.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — An 18-year-old Heritage High School student was arrested Monday during a field trip to Chattanooga, according to reports from the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

They said Delron Thomas sent messages of Snapchat on Friday threatening the school. Another student who received them said she was worried Thomas would attempt something that Saturday, during Heritage High School's prom. So, she reached out to authorities.

She also said Thomas had made jokes about committing violence in the school in the past, but she "always took them as a joke" until receiving the messages over Snapchat.

On Monday, when deputies went to speak with Thomas, they found out he was on a field trip to Chattanooga and would be there until Wednesday. After getting evidence of the conversation over Snapchat, deputies received a warrant for his arrest.

They reached out to the Chattanooga Police Department about the situation and later found him at 801 Pine Street on Monday, according to authorities. Police said Thomas admitted to sending the messages and said "he had a lot of anger built up," as he was taken into custody.